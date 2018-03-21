School district investigating written threat in Churubusco

Churubusco, Ind. (WANE) – Parents received an email Wednesday afternoon from the safety specialist at Smith-Green Community Schools after a written threat was discovered inside a bathroom at Churubusco Jr./Sr. High School. According to the letter law enforcement is involved.

The letter did not give specifics about the threat, just where it was found. The email that went out is below:

“Today there was a threat posted on a bathroom wall at Churubusco Junior Senior High School. Thanks to all the students who immediately reported this to staff members. At this time, this threat is not believed to be credible; however, we take all threats seriously, and local law enforcement is actively investigating along with school administration. We take the responsibility to ensure the safety and security of our students and employees as our highest priority. If your child has information that may be relevant to this investigation, please contact school administration or law enforcement immediately. We thank you for your understanding and support as we work to keep our schools safe.”