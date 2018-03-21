Running back Christine Michael returning to Colts

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts today re-signed running back Christine Michael.

Michael, 5-10, 220 pounds, was originally signed by the Colts as a free agent on June 1, 2017. He has played in 37 career games (nine starts) in his time with the Colts (2017), Green Bay Packers (2016), Seattle Seahawks (2013-16) and Dallas Cowboys (2015). Michael has carried the ball 254 times for 1,080 yards (4.3 avg.) and seven touchdowns. He has also caught 26 passes for 135 yards and one touchdown. Michael has appeared in five postseason contests (one start) and has totaled 37 carries for 128 yards (3.5 avg.), two receptions for 17 yards and three kickoff returns for 49 yards. He was a member of Seattle’s Super Bowl XLVIII winning team. Michael was originally selected by the Seahawks in the second round (62nd overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M.

In 2017, Michael spent the entire season on the Colts Injured Reserve List. He saw action in six games for the Packers in 2016 and tallied 31 carries for 114 yards and one touchdown, two receptions for 11 yards and returned three kickoffs for 64 yards. Michael appeared in all three postseason contests for Green Bay and finished with 16 carries for 58 yards, one reception for three yards and three kickoff returns for 49 yards. He spent the first nine weeks of the 2016 season with Seattle and started seven games. Michael rushed for 469 yards and six touchdowns on 117 carries and had 20 receptions for 96 yards and one touchdown. In 2015, he was traded from Seattle to Dallas on September 6. Michael played in five games for the Cowboys and registered 15 carries for 51 yards and caught one pass for two yards. He was released by Dallas on November 17 before spending four weeks (Weeks 11-14) on the Washington Redskins practice squad. Michael re-signed with the Seahawks on December 16. He went on to start two of the final three regular season games for Seattle and totaled 39 carries for 192 yards and two receptions for 14 yards. Michael appeared in two playoff contests (one start) with the Seahawks and compiled 21 carries for 70 yards and caught one pass for 14 yards. From 2013-14, he played in 14 games for Seattle and totaled 52 carries for 254 yards and caught one pass for 12 yards.