Retired schools social worker receives Sagamore

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) A retired school social worker was surprised with Indiana’s highest distinction on Tuesday.

Retired Southwest Allen County Schools social worker Anita Gross was awarded the Sagamore of the Wabash by Indiana Senate Pro Tem David Long of Fort Wayne. The surprise ceremony was held Tuesday at the New Haven Police Department during the Allen County School Safety Commission meeting.

Gross was nominated for the award by the Allen County School Safety Commission and Southwest Allen County Schools “in an effort to recognize her dedication and commitment to the

safety and well‐being of our community,” the school district said.

Gross retired in 2017 after a 28-year career as a social worker for Southwest Allen County Schools. In that role, Gross provided services to educators, community members, students, and families to create programs, plans, and partnerships designed to help each child be successful in and out of school, according to the district. Gross also unified school districts around Allen County by introducing safety practices and protocols.

“She touched the lives of thousands of girls and boys,” Southwest Allen County Schools wrote in a news release.