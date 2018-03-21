North Side’s Brooks named to Indiana Junior All-Stars core group

Twenty-four players have been selected for the IndyStar Indiana boys Junior All-Stars for 2018.

Players in the core group include Keion Brooks Jr. of Fort Wayne North, Armaan Franklin of Cathedral, Mason Gillis of New Castle, Trayce Jackson-Davis of Center Grove, Brandon Newman of Valparaiso and Isaiah Thompson of Purdue.

The North group players are Noah Applegate of Penn, Ali Ali of East Noble, Ethan Brittain-Watts of Culver Military Academy, Elijah Hales of Westview, Colin Kenney of Marquette Catholic and Craig Young Jr. of Fort Wayne Wayne.

The Central group players are Manuel Brown of Scecina, Luke Bumbalough of New Castle, Connor Jones of Danville, Dawand Jones of Ben Davis, John Michael Mulloy of Carmel and Sam Skaggs of Logansport.

The South group players are Cameron Alford of Brownsburg, David Bell of Warren Central, Cobie Barnes of Floyd Central, Jared Hankins of Lawrence North, Alex Hemenway of Castle and Zach Kuhn of Shelbyville.

Matt English of Beech Grove will be the head coach for the boys Junior All-Stars. English will be assisted by Scott McClelland of Morristown and Rob Yoder of Westview.

The Junior All-Stars will play two games against the Kentucky Junior All-Stars on June 1 and June 2. The Junior All-Stars also will play one game against the Indiana All-Star senior girls on June 6. The June 1 game will be in Kentucky at a site to be announced. The June 2 game will be in Indiana at a site to be announced. The June 6 game also will be at a site to be announced.

All three games will be doubleheaders with the 2018 Indiana girls Junior All-Stars, who were chosen and announced in late February.

The players listed as core group players will play in all three games. The players listed as South group will join the Core group and play against the Kentucky Juniors in Kentucky (on June 1). The Central group and North group also will join the Core group and play one time each — either against Kentucky Juniors in Indiana (on June 2) or against the Indiana Seniors (on June 6). The night and opponent for the Central and North groups will be determined later.

The Indiana senior All-Stars will play the Kentucky senior All-Stars on June 8 at Bellarmine University’s Knights Hall in Louisville. The Indiana senior All-Stars will play Kentucky’s seniors again on June 9 in Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Those home-and-home events also will be girls-boys doubleheaders.

The Junior All-Star team is determined by the 20-member Indiana Basketball Coaches Association all-state panel in conjunction with its selection of the IBCA/Subway Underclass All-State Team. The selection process allows all IBCA-member head coaches to nominate players through the IBCA all-state process. Representatives from 16 regional areas from across the state, three district representatives from the three IHSAA districts (one each from District 1, District 2 and District 3) and the committee chair then meet to review the nominations, vote and finalize the selections.

The IBCA/Subway boys basketball Senior All-State and Underclass All-State teams for 2018 will be released later this week.

A list of those chosen as 2018 boys Junior All-Stars follows.

2018 IndyStar Boys Junior All-Stars CORE GROUP Name, Ht., Pos., High School, College Choice Keion Brooks Jr., 6-8, F, Fort Wayne North, undecided Armaan Franklin, 6-5, G, Cathedral, undecided Mason Gillis, 6-7, F, New Castle, undecided Trayce Jackson-Davis, 6-9, F, Center Grove, undecided Brandon Newman, 6-4, G, Valparaiso, undecided Isaiah Thompson, 6-0, G, Zionsville, Purdue NORTH GROUP Name, Ht., Pos., High School, College Choice Noah Applegate, 6-6, G, Penn, undecided Ali Ali, 6-7, F, East Noble, undecided Ethan Brittain-Watts, 6-0, G, Culver Military Academy, undecided Elijah Hales, 6-4, G, Westview, undecided Colin Kenney, 6-1, G, Marquette Catholic, undecided Craig Young, Jr., 6-5, F, Fort Wayne Wayne, undecided CENTRAL GROUP Name, Ht., Pos., High School, College Choice Manuel Brown, 6-1, G, Scecina, undecided Luke Bumbalough, 6-0, G, New Castle, undecided Connor Jones, 6-3, G, Danville, undecided Dawand Jones, 6-7, C, Ben Davis, undecided John Michael Mulloy, 6-10, F, Carmel, undecided Sam Skaggs, 6-0, G, Logansport, undecided SOUTH GROUP Name, Ht., Pos., High School, College Choice Cameron Alford, 6-1, G, Brownsburg, undecided David Bell, 6-3, G, Warren Central, undecided Cobie Barnes, 6-6, F, Floyd Central, undecided Jared Hankins, 6-4, G, Lawrence North, undecided Alex Hemenway, 6-4, G, Castle, undecided Zach Kuhn, 6-4, G, Shelbyville, undecided Head coach: Matt English, Beech Grove Assistant coaches: Scott McClelland, Morristown; Rob Yoder, Westview 2018 ALL-STAR BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

>> Friday, June 1 — Indiana Juniors vs. Kentucky Juniors at Kentucky (site TBA)

>> Saturday, June 2 — Indiana Juniors vs. Kentucky Juniors at Indiana (site TBA)

>> Wednesday, June 6 — Indiana Seniors vs. Indiana Juniors (site TBA)

>> Friday, June 8 — Indiana Seniors vs. Kentucky Seniors (at Knights Hall, Bellarmine University, Louisville)

>> Saturday, June 9 — Indiana Seniors vs. Kentucky Seniors (at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis)