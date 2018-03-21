New outdoor murals coming to downtown

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) More murals will be popping up around downtown Fort Wayne. The artwork is part of the Downtown Economic Improvement District’s “Art This Way: Alley Activation Project.”

“Art This Way” is a public art program which works to raise funds between property owners and artists to bring large scale professional art installations. The current focus is the alleys near Washington, Wayne and Berry Streets and between Harrison and Calhoun Streets. The murals should be done this spring and summer.

Property owners within the proposed areas have already agreed to support to program.

Below is a list of the mural locations and artists:

Midtowne Crossing Owners Association Mural

112 W. Wayne Street

Artist: Matthew Plett

Ambassador Enterprises Mural

927 Harrison Street

Artist: Bryan Ballinger

SOCA (University of Saint Francis Creative Arts) Mural

128 W. Wayne Street

Artist: Tim Parsley with SOCA