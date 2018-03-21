New outdoor murals coming to downtown

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) More murals will be popping up around downtown Fort Wayne. The artwork is part of the Downtown Economic Improvement District’s “Art This Way: Alley Activation Project.”
“Art This Way” is a public art program which works to raise funds between property owners and artists to bring large scale professional art installations. The current focus is the alleys near Washington, Wayne and Berry Streets and between Harrison and Calhoun Streets. The murals should be done this spring and summer.
Property owners within the proposed areas have already agreed to support to program.
Below is a list of the mural locations and artists:
Midtowne Crossing Owners Association Mural
112 W. Wayne Street
Artist: Matthew Plett
Ambassador Enterprises Mural
927 Harrison Street
Artist: Bryan Ballinger
SOCA (University of Saint Francis Creative Arts) Mural
128 W. Wayne Street
Artist: Tim Parsley with SOCA