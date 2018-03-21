New billboards promote heart health

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – New billboards popping up across the Fort Wayne area are encouraging people to get heart scans. It’s all because of a local man’s promise to his dying wife to help save lives.

After Jerry Vandeveer lost his wife Linda in 2016, he made it his mission to get people utilize preventative healthcare. First, it was Colonoscopies. Now, it is heart scans.

In December, Vandeveer said he had one himself. Since then, he has given away 12 heart scans to strangers.

“This $50 heart scan can be the looking glass into your future health,” said Vandeveer. And it is cheaper than a steak dinner.”

Vandeveer is considering helping more people get heart scans for free in the weeks to come.

The billboards are located at Illinois Rd. near Summit City Chevy, I-29 between DuPont and I-469 and at the intersection of Clinton and Parnell, across from the Northcrest Shopping Center.

For the past 18 months Vandeveer has rented 43 billboards across the city to make people aware of the importance of Colonoscopies. He said more than 1000 people told him they decided to get one after seeing the advertisement. At least 25 of them had cancer and are currently being treated or are in remission because of early detection, he said.

He hopes his latest billboard will have the same impact.