Local man with Down Syndrome excels in karate

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For 32-year-old David Lash, his time spent doing karate means a lot. It’s become his passion. “It gives me energy here, gives people hope to get to our dreams.”

David works a couple of doors down at GiGi’s Playhouse. He’s been training with Sensei Basche for over a year and is one of his top students.

“In today’s society there’s so much negativity and I think David is a great inspiration because he projects so much love and light and acceptance,” Basche said.

He’s gotten stronger, physically and mentally. “It’s a wonderful way to keep them active and working on gross motor skills as well as personal skills like mental health and working on harnessing all of that energy in a very positive way,” Holly Tonak said. Tonak said karate is a great way for David to handle his emotions. “David is living proof that you can do anything you put your mind to. As long as you have that support there you can do it.”

“He’s always been a great person, a great young man. But I noticed his confidence is a lot better too since he started the program,” Basche said.

Now a green belt, he has his sights on the next achievements. David wants to keep bettering himself but he’s ready to help others by becoming a teacher. “Someday I’m going to be the best teacher.”