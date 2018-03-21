Komets fall to rival K-Wings in overtime

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets gave up two powerplay goals – including the game-winner in overtime – as Fort Wayne fell to rival Kalamazoo 3-2 in OT on Wednesday night at War Memorial Coliseum.

Ben Wilson of Kalamazoo was the only player to light the lamp in the first period, giving the Wings a 1-0 lead after the first 20 minutes.

Kalmazoo’s lead increased to 2-0 in the second period when Justin Wilson scored his 30th goal of the season on a powerplay at 9:05. At 14:33 Justin Hodgman got the Komets on the board with his eighth goal of the campaign to cut Kalamazoo’s lead to 2-1 after two periods.

In the third period Marcus Basara’s goal with 1:55 left in regulation would send the contest into overtime, but a powerplay goal by Brendan Bradley just 2:11 into OT would win it for the Wings.

Michael Houser stopped 33-of-36 shots in goal for the Komets.

The Komets are back in action on Friday when they hit the road to face the Indy Fuel at 7:35 p.m. The Komets are back home Saturday night at War Memorial Coliseum when they host Wichita at 7:30 p.m.