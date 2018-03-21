Junior Achievement halfway to relocation fundraising goal

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Junior Achievement Nothern Indiana is moving forward with its capital campaign to expand and relocate.

Recently, the English Bonter Mitchell Foundation pledged $1 million and the Wilson Foundation pledged $250,000 to the organization’s “Casting the Vision” campaign.

Junior Achievement is hoping to raise $12 million to relocate and expand its headquarters to Coldwater and Wallen roads. To date, the organization has raised more than $6.5 million, according to its president, Lena Yarian.

The JA BizTown, the JA Finance Park and a new Entrepreneurship Center are also part of the expansion.

Yarian said Junior Achievement will have a pad ready to build for the summer, but the board will decide when building starts, depending on funding secured. It’s expected to take about 12 months to complete.