Homeless man charged in 2016 killing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A homeless man has been charged with gunning down a man in a southwest side apartment in 2016.

Logan J. Stuth, 21, who court records list as homeless, has been charged in Allen Superior Court with murder in the Aug. 5, 2016, killing of 23-year-old Dominique Williams of Fort Wayne in an apartment at 7934 Winston Lane at Preston Pointe Apartments.

It was around 6 a.m. that Friday morning that police were called to the second-floor apartment. Inside, officers found Williams shot to death, with bullet wounds to his right shoulder and chest.

At the time, police said a person who had been inside the apartment at the time of the shooting was able to escape and call 911. Investigators were working with that person to learn more information about what happened and how the shooter got inside the apartment.

No arrests were made, though, and no additional information was released for months.

According to a probable cause affidavit released Wednesday, though, Stuth was an apparent witness police spoke with in the wake of the killing. At the time, Stuth reportedly told police that he was staying at the apartment with his brother, his brother’s girlfriend and Williams when he awoke to find a man standing over him pointing a gun at him, the affidavit said. Stuth said he also saw another man come out of the room who he believed shot Williams.

Stuth told police he heard found gunshots ring out then saw “the skinny dude ran out of the room,” the affidavit said.

Stuth said he didn’t recognize the men. He said he called police 10-20 minutes after the shooting, and checked on Williams before he left the apartment, the affidavit said.

Another witness, though – Stuth’s brother – told police immediately that he felt Stuth was involved in Williams’ death, the affidavit said. He told investigators that Stuth was “not mentally stable” and had been talking about wanting to kill somebody, the affidavit sad.

Police spoke with Stuth several other times and noted his statements were inconsistent.

A neighbor told police after the shooting that she never heard anything after the shooting, and said he “absolutely one hundred percent” would have heard two individuals run out of the apartment in a rapid manner, the affidavit said.

It’s not clear why it took a year and a half to file the charges against Stuth.