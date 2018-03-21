EACS board considering safety improvements

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – East Allen County Schools board members are mulling over school safety improvements after hearing a presentation by the district’s safety manager.

“I just gave some recommendations that I have to take this safety further,” Jeff Studebaker said.

Studebaker acknowledged the anxiety in school systems near and far.

“We do our best to be safe,” he added. “We can’t stop everything. If somebody is determined to hurt somebody, we need to be prepared to do what we can to minimize that.”

Ideas that could minimize danger include the installation of safety film on school doors, making it more difficult to break the glass. Estimates have been scheduled.

Upgrades to camera systems at the buildings were also suggested to board members.

Studebaker told NewsChannel 15 he wants to see consistency with door locks in the district so all classroom doors can be locked from the inside.

“It’s not something I came up with on my own,” Studebaker explained. “I’ve learned about this from other school safety specialists. And they make sense. I’m always looking for ways to improve what we’re doing.”

The school board will have to approve changes. They are expected to do that after looking over cost estimates.