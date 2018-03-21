Beatles tribute band to play benefit concert in Decatur

DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) From Liverpool to Decatur, for love of the game.

Beatles tribute band The Mersey Beatles will play a concert Sunday, May 6 at Erekson Theatre on the campus of Bellmont High School. Proceeds from the show will go to benefit Decatur’s ballpark revitalization project, the $2.3 million Hanna Nuttman ballpark project.

Officials in Decatur are working to develop a new baseball and softball complex in the city at Hanna Nuttman park. The current fields are dilapidated.

Tickets for the concert go on sale at 9 a.m. Thursday at etix.com or at themerseybeatles.com. They range from $22 to $45.