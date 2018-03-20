Trine’s Dawson named All-American

ANGOLA, Ind. – Trine University junior women’s basketball player Brandi Dawson (Garrett, Ind./Garrett) continues to add to her post-season accolades this season with her second career D3hoops.com All-American recognition.

Dawson earned second-team All-American honors and has now garnered All-American status in back-to-back seasons. She was a third-team pick last year.

Dawson played in all 30 games, and started 29, and led the team in scoring with a 14.6 points per game average. She also led the team, and the MIAA, in field goal shooting at an impressive 60.6 percent (183-of-302). Her field goal percentage also currently ranks as the fifth highest nationally and is the third highest percentage in a single season in Trine history. Dawson recorded four double-doubles in 2017-18 and scored in double figures in all but four games with seven games of 20 or more points and a season-high 29-point effort in the season-opener against Defiance (Ohio) College.

In addition to her impressive shooting and scoring totals, Dawson recorded a team-high 185 total rebounds (52 offensive and 133 defensive) and was second in rebounding average at 6.2 boards per game. She also led the team in free-throws made (70) and free-throw attempts (95) to finish with a 73.7 shot percentage. Dawson was third in assists with 45 and was second in both blocked shots (16) and steals (34), defensively.

Already this season, Dawson earned first-team All-Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association honors and was the MIAA “Most Valuable Player” for the second straight season. Prior to being named All-American, Dawson was a repeat selection to the first-team All-Great Lakes Region.

Trine posted a record-setting 26 wins (26-4) in 2017-18, along with making an appearance in the NCAA Division III Tournament “Sweet 16” for the first time in program history since joining the NCAA in only its second all-time trip to the NCAA postseason. Trine also shared the MIAA Regular-Season Championship, claiming its second overall MIAA title in back-to-back seasons.