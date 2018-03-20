Thompson returns to Komets, Larraza headed to AHL

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets announced today that forward Garrett Thompson has been released from his AHL PTO with the Iowa Wild and will return to the Fort Wayne lineup. Thompson was on his first call-up of the season to the AHL and appeared in two games during his stay with Iowa.

Also, forward Zac Larraza has been recalled to the Tucson Roadrunners of the AHL. Larraza started the season with the Roadrunners appearing in three games (1g) before his assignment to Fort Wayne. Larraza has scored seven goals and 25 points in 34 Fort Wayne games.

This week, the Komets will return home Wednesday to host the Kalamazoo Wings at 7:30pm. Friday the Komets skate at Indy at 7:35pm and return home Saturday for a faceoff against the Wichita Thunder.

Plenty of good seat locations remain available for all remaining Komet home games. Playoff tickets are also on sale at the Coliseum ticket office. For more information call the Komet office at 260-483-0011 or visit Komets.com.