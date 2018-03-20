Teen arrested after hitting trooper’s squad car

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) An 18 year-old Wolcottville driver was arrested early Tuesday morning after he struck an Indiana State Police squad car on US 20 near County 200 E in LaGrange County.

According to Indiana State Police, at approximately 12:15 a.m., Trooper Daniel Burkey was traveling westbound on US 20 near State Road 9 in LaGrange when he witnessed a 2008 Infiniti traveling erratically in the eastbound lanes.

By the time Burkey activated his emergency lights and was able to safely turn around, the Infiniti was well ahead of him.

When Burkey crested the hill just west of County Road 200 E, he saw the Infiniti straddling the center line. As Burkey got closer, he saw the Infiniti in the middle of the road backing up.

Trooper Burkey steered to his left to avoid a collision and the driver turned in the same direction and struck the right, front portion of Burkey’s 2011 Dodge Charger.

The driver, Austin J. McKnight was transported to a hospital where he was treated and released to the custody of LaGrange County Sheriff Department.

McKnight’s blood alcohol concentration was allegedly almost three times the legal limit of .08%.

Trooper Burkey was not seriously injured.

McKnight was taken to and incarcerated in the LaGrange County Jail on the following preliminary charges:

Operating While Intoxicated, Greater than .15% BAC

Operating While Intoxicated, Aggressive Driving

Reckless Driving

Minor in Possession of Alcohol