Motorcyclist crashes after hitting gravel in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A Garrett man complained of side and neck pain after he crashed his Harley Davidson motorcycle Monday afternoon on CR 27 in DeKalb County.

Charles V. Stansell, 49, told police he was headed south in the 3500 block of CR 27 when he lost control after hitting loose gravel on a curve.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, the motorcycle went off the west side of the road and down an embankment into some shrubs.

Stansell was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

No other vehicles were inovlved.