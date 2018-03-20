Marion man dies in Wabash County crash

WABASH CO., Ind (WANE) A pickup truck driver died after hitting a car nearly head-on outside LaFontaine in southern Wabash County at 9:30 p.m. Monday.

Indiana State Police said Danny Drabenstot, 59, was driving a 1988 Chevrolet pickup on westbound on SR 218 near CR 600 E when he crossed the center line, striking another vehicle It’s unclear why the truck went over the line.

The crash caused the Chevy to go off road and came to a rest on the passenger side. The other vehicle stopped in the roadway.

Drabenstot, who wasn’t wearing a seat belt, was partially ejected. First responders tried to revive him, but he died at the scene.

Maekinzie Seacat and Caleb Webber, who were in the car, weren’t seriously hurt. Seacat was taken to a hospital and Webber was treated and released.

Police are still investigating the crash.