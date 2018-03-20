Man, woman arrested, child found after drug investigation

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A man and woman were arrested during what police described as a “drug related incident” at a mobile home northeast of Warsaw Monday morning.

Around 8:30 a.m. Monday, Kosciusko County detectives went to a home at 3699 North 175 East Lot 63 along with Child Protective Services to check on the welfare of a child there. Police said the home was the subject of “drug allegations.”

At the home, police found 29-year-old Traci Craig of Warsaw, who was wanted on a failure to appear warrant. According to a police report from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department, police found drug paraphernalia on Craig at the scene and she was arrested.

Police then found a man passed out in a vehicle outside the home, the report said. That man – 36-year-old Darren Heinzman of Syracuse – was arrested on charges of dealing heroin, dealing methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, and neglect of a dependent after he was medically cleared due to his intoxication.

As detectives investigated at the home, they were led to another home along Pixie Parkway near Syracuse to look for a young child that “could not be verified to be safe,” according to the report. At that home, police found the child alone and soiled, around 12:45 p.m.

The report said the child was supposed to be cared for by Heinzman, but was left unattended for an extended period of time.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible against other people involved, police said.