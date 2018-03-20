Indiana House member picked for state utility commission

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana House utility committee chairman will be leaving the Legislature for a seat on the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission that oversees most of the state’s electricity and natural gas companies.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb picked GOP Rep. David Ober of Albion as his choice to join the five-member commission. Ober was among the three finalists selected by a committee to fill the vacancy from former commission chairman Jim Atterholt’s January retirement.

Holcomb also named interim IURC chairman Jim Huston as its permanent chairman. The commission members have salaries of nearly $119,000 a year.

Ober earlier announced he wouldn’t seek re-election this year to the northeastern Indiana seat he first won in 2012.