Help Wanted: Spring Job Fairs announced

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Several job fairs will be hosted throughout Northeast Indiana this Spring.

INHelpWanted.com, a division of KPC Media Group Inc., is sponsoring a series of Spring Job Fairs to connect employers with job seekers.

Employers will be recruiting full-time, part-time, seasonal and temporary workers.

Details and locations:

Fort Wayne

Friday, March 23, 10 AM – 3 PM

Allen County Public Library Downtown

900 Library Plaza, Fort Wayne

Columbia City

Wednesday, March 28, 3 – 7 PM

Peabody Public Library

1160 IN-205, Columbia City

Angola

Thursday, April 26, 3 – 7 PM

Trine University – Hershey Hall, Main Gym

1101 Thunder Dr., Angola

Kendallville

Friday, May 4, 2 – 6 PM

Kendallville Public Library

221 S Park Ave., Kendallville