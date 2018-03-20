Help Wanted: Spring Job Fairs announced

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Several job fairs will be hosted throughout Northeast Indiana this Spring.
INHelpWanted.com, a division of KPC Media Group Inc., is sponsoring a series of Spring Job Fairs to connect employers with job seekers.
Employers will be recruiting full-time, part-time, seasonal and temporary workers.
Details and locations:
Fort Wayne
Friday, March 23, 10 AM – 3 PM
Allen County Public Library Downtown
900 Library Plaza, Fort Wayne
Columbia City
Wednesday, March 28, 3 – 7 PM
Peabody Public Library
1160 IN-205, Columbia City
Angola
Thursday, April 26, 3 – 7 PM
Trine University – Hershey Hall, Main Gym
1101 Thunder Dr., Angola
Kendallville
Friday, May 4, 2 – 6 PM
Kendallville Public Library
221 S Park Ave., Kendallville