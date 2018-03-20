Fort Wayne golf courses set to open

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Celebrate spring with a round of golf! Foster, Shoaff and McMillen Park Golf Courses will open for the season on Monday, March 26.

When inclement weather occurs, courses may close for a short period, or for the day, depending upon the severity of the weather. To check on course availability, or to schedule tee times, call the golf course where you plan to play:

Foster Park Golf Course: 427-6735

McMillen Park Golf Course: 427-6710

Shoaff Park Golf Course: 427-6745

Season tickets are on sale at the Main Office (705 East State Blvd.) and at all of the clubhouses. You can also arrange for a league or plan a golf outing for your business or organization at one of our City courses.

For more information, visit www.fortwayneparks.org.