Family of woman killed by crossbow 20 years ago still seeking justice

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 20 years later, Lisa Bower’s mother thinks of her daughter’s death constantly. “Daily. Day and night. It’s never off my mind. Never,” Mary Wood said.

After Bower didn’t meet her sister for a planned trip out-of-town, their parents went to her apartment in Huntington. They walked in only to find her body, with a crossbow arrow through her chest. “We opened the door that morning and walked in. I’d never have anybody else experience such an awful, awful feeling to walk in and find your kid laying there in blood.”

Police never found enough evidence to send it to the prosecutor’s office. Huntington County Prosecutor Amy Richison was the deputy prosecutor at the time. She said the case has stayed with her. “My hope would be that at sometime we have enough evidence to solve this case. This is a case that has plagued me professionally. Another murder around that time wasn’t solved. An unsolved murder in a community our size impacts you.”

It’s a painful and bizarre memory that hasn’t left the minds of Bower’s two sisters either. “Everything from that day I can remember just like it was yesterday,” Pam Wafford said.

The family said the only progress they’ve made is forgiveness. “You learn to grieve. I’ve forgiven whoever did it because that’s the Christian thing to do and, you, know I just miss her,” Stacey Munson said.

The sisters hope for justice for family, especially their parents. “They’re not getting any younger and I just feel they should have some closure,” Wafford said.

The family is holding onto the little bit of hope they still have left with Lisa always on their minds and in their hearts. “My sister was one of the sweetest people on earth. She deserves justice, she really does. Somebody’s got to know something. We’d love to get this solved for my parents and the whole family,” Wafford said.

Bower’s son was 12 years old at the time of her death. He said it was a tough road but he has moved on. He still hopes for closure for the family.

NewsChannel 15 did not hear back from anyone at the Huntington Police Department, which handled the case.