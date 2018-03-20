Fair pay activist Ledbetter speaks at IPFW

Related Coverage IPFW lecture series to feature astronaut Mark Kelly, fair pay activist Ledbetter

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Lilly Ledbetter wrapped up the year’s Omnibus Lecture Series at IPFW Tuesday night. She famously sued her employer after she found out she was making thousands less than her male counter parts.

Her case made it to the Supreme Court, and a law was named after her, but she said this story isn’t just hers. It’s for everyone who has been affected by unequal pay.

“Early on I might get in a cab and the cab driver would say ‘You’re the fair pay lady,'” Ledbetter said.

It’s a name she doesn’t mind bearing. After all, the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act is named after her.

“It was never about notoriety,” Ledbetter said. “It was never about anything except I had been cheated and short changed out of the monies I had earned for my family.”

In 1998, Ledbetter sued her employer, Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, after she found out she was making thousands less than her male counterparts. She lost in the Supreme Court. The justices said it didn’t hold because she didn’t file the lawsuit 180 days within receiving her first paycheck. That would’ve been in 1979 nearly 20 years before she knew the unequal pay was happening.

As a result, in 2009 the Fair Pay Act changed that law and allows an unfair pay lawsuit to be filed within 180 days of any unfair paycheck. It’s the story she shared with the crowd at IPFW.

“Lilly Ledbetter is definitive in defining what is wrong in the way women are compensated,” YWCA Northeast Indiana CEO Paula Hughes-Schuh said.

The YWCA of Northeast Indiana spends a lot of time rallying and educating local women on equal pay.

“It’s happened to me,” Hughes-Schuh said. “I can tell you it’s happened twice. One where I was working full time in a job, and when I left they replaced me with the same pay with a man working part time.”

Ledbetter said to see real change happen everyone needs to work together.

“We can make a difference,” Ledbetter said. “There’s enough women in this country if they would just stick together we could vote in the laws, and the politicians to make this happen.”

The YWCA will host an equal pay information session on April 17 at 5:30 p.m. at Calhoun Street Soups Salads and Spirits. It’s located at 1915 S Calhoun St.