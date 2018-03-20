Driver, child injured after car rolls in northwest Allen County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a driver to lose control of her car Tuesday morning, causing it to roll on Hillegas Road in northwest Allen County.

Witnesses told police the driver was headed south when the Saturn she was driving started to fishtail at around 8 a.m. The car then crossed over the east side of the road, hit a ditch and then rolled near Stalf Court.

The driver and a child were taken to a hospital for treatment. It’s not clear how serious the injuries were.