FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) City councilmen voted 6 to 3 Tuesday night to approve the formation of a public art program and commission.

It would require businesses that receive government tax breaks to contribute to a public art fund that would give out private grants and donations.

Thirteen volunteers would oversee the program, which is designed enhance the community by installing public art in various locations.

The proposal will go to a final vote next week.