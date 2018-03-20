Colts add free agent Slauson to bolster offensive line

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts today signed unrestricted free agent center/guard Matt Slauson.

Slauson, 6-5, 315 pounds, has started 108-of-111 career games at center and guard in his time with the Los Angeles/San Diego Chargers (2016-17), Chicago Bears (2013-15) and New York Jets (2009-2012). He has also started all three postseason contests he has participated in. Slauson was originally selected by the Jets in the sixth round (193rd overall) of the 2009 NFL Draft out of Nebraska.

In 2017, Slauson started the first seven games of the season at left guard for the Chargers before being placed on the team’s Injured Reserve List on October 24. He started all 16 games at center in 2016. From 2013-15, Slauson started all 37 games he appeared in with the Bears. He was Chicago’s Ed Block Courage Award selection in 2014 and was named to the USA Today All-Joe team in 2013. Slauson started 48-of-51 games for the Jets from 2009-2012. In 2010, he started three postseason contests for New York.