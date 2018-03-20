Car crashes into DeKalb County creek, driver arrested

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A Kendallville man was arrested after crashing the car he was driving into a creek early Monday morning in DeKalb County.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were sent to the 5100 block of CR 427 on reports of a vehicle that had gone down an embankment.

When officers arrived they found a black 2005 Hyundai Accent in a creek beneath the bridge. The driver, James A. Scott, 41, and his passenger, Heather Bonham, 37, of Fort Wayne were both taken to a hospital for their injuries.

After the two were medically cleared, Scott was arrested for operating a motor vehicle resulting in serious bodily injury. Controlled substances are believed to have been a factor in the crash.