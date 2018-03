DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A Butler man escaped being injured when his car was struck by a train Monday in rural DeKalb County.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, Michael Kline, 37, was driving his 2000 Ford Contour west on U.S. 6 when he turned south onto CR 53.

The car left the west side of the road and became stuck on railroad tracks. Kline was able to get out of the vehicle before it was hit by an east bound train.

No other information was provided.