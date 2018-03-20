Blackmon Jr. learning on the fly as a rookie

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – James Blackmon Jr.’s first season has a professional has been quite a learning experience for the Fort Wayne native and former I.U. standout.

Blackmon began his first year in professional hoops as a member of the Delaware 87ers – the G League affiliate of the Philadelphia 76ers. However, in late January Blackmon was part of a trade that sent him to the Wisconsin Herd, the G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Blackmon has thrived since the trade, scoring 17 points in a loss Monday night to the Mad Ants at War Memorial Coliseum.

Blackmon is averaging 14.3 points per game for the season and shooting 45-percent from the field and 40-percent on threes.