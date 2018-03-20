Alice Cooper, Pat Benatar, Jay Leno among Foellinger summer shows

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Rockers Alice Cooper and Ted Nugent will join powerhouse performers like Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo and comedian Jay Leno on the Foellinger Theatre’s summer concert series this year.

The Fort Wayne Parks Department on Tuesday announced an 18-night schedule that includes Gene Simmons, REO Speedwagon and The Beach Boys along with cover bands Elton John tribute Dogs of Society and Hotel California, among others.

Here are the scheduled shows:

May 4 – Gene Simmons

June 16 – Dogs of Society: Elton John Tribute

June 22 – Little River Band

June 30 – Let’s Hang On!: Frankie Valli Tribute

July 7 – Arrival From Sweden: The Music of ABBA

July 11 – Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo

July 14 – Grand Funk Railroad

July 15 – The Beach Boys

July 21 – Stayin’ Alive: Bee Gees Tribute

July 25 – Ted Nugent

July 28 – The Letterman

Aug. 4 – Jay Leno

Aug. 11 – Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone

Aug. 17 – Full Moon Fever: Tom Petty Tribute

Aug. 24 – The Guess Who

Sept. 1 – Spend the Night with Alice Cooper

Sept. 3 – Hotel California: Salute to The Eagles

Sept. 26: REO Speedwagon