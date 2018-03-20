Alice Cooper, Pat Benatar, Jay Leno among Foellinger summer shows

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Rockers Alice Cooper and Ted Nugent will join powerhouse performers like Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo and comedian Jay Leno on the Foellinger Theatre’s summer concert series this year.
The Fort Wayne Parks Department on Tuesday announced an 18-night schedule that includes Gene Simmons, REO Speedwagon and The Beach Boys along with cover bands Elton John tribute Dogs of Society and Hotel California, among others.
Here are the scheduled shows:
May 4 – Gene Simmons
June 16 – Dogs of Society: Elton John Tribute
June 22 – Little River Band
June 30 – Let’s Hang On!: Frankie Valli Tribute
July 7 – Arrival From Sweden: The Music of ABBA
July 11 – Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo
July 14 – Grand Funk Railroad
July 15 – The Beach Boys
July 21 – Stayin’ Alive: Bee Gees Tribute
July 25 – Ted Nugent
July 28 – The Letterman
Aug. 4 – Jay Leno
Aug. 11 – Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone
Aug. 17 – Full Moon Fever: Tom Petty Tribute
Aug. 24 – The Guess Who
Sept. 1 – Spend the Night with Alice Cooper
Sept. 3 – Hotel California: Salute to The Eagles
Sept. 26: REO Speedwagon