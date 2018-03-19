Ohio wreck kills two Northeast Indiana residents

HARDIN COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office said two people died, and three others were injured, in a wreck Sunday night. The victims pronounced dead at the scene have been identified at Marcus Daniel Croy, 33, of Fort Wayne and Waterloo resident, 29-year-old Ann Michelle Halferty.

The Sheriff’s Office reported it happened around 9:45 p.m. on Ohio 117 near Ohio 67 about 20 miles southeast of Lima. A 39-year-old woman and her two children were also hurt in the wreck.

Police said Croy was driving southbound when his car crossed the center line, and hit a northbound pickup truck. Sonia Kropaczewksi-McNamara of Michigan was driving the truck. She and her 5-year-old and 9-month-old were transported via helicopter to St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Toledo. Monday morning it was reported the three were in stable condition.

A dog in the pickup truck died in the wreck, and another dog was taken by the Hardin County Dog Warden.

Kylie Jenkins was behind the pickup truck when the crash happened. She said she immediately pulled over, and tried to help. She grabbed the baby out of the truck. With some help from a 911 dispatcher, Jenkins tried to stop the bleeding the baby sustained to his head.

Then, she went over to the car where Halferty and Croy were.

“The airbag was hanging over the window, and that’s when I could look in and see people in there and they were just still,” Jenkins said. “There was no movement, and I yelled and asked if they needed help or could hear me, and they didn’t move or make any sounds.”

Annie Halferty’s family said her death is extra hard because Annie had lost her mom just a month ago. Her father Mike said a police officer woke him up Monday around midnight to tell him his daughter had died. He thought someone was playing a cruel joke on him.

The family said they’re leaning on their faith and their good memories of Annie.

“She was a free spirit, she loved traveling, had tons of friends,” Annie’s brother, Andrew Halferty, said. “She kind of lived by her own rules and people knew that.”

“She was, I guess, my best friend,” Mike Halferty said. “She looked to me to save her from all different kinds of situations.”

We are still waiting to hear if Croy’s family wants to give an interview about him..