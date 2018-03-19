Non-stop flights to Myrtle Beach return in June

Seasonal non-stop service to Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR) on Allegiant Airlines will return to Fort Wayne International Airport on Friday, June 8, 2018. The announcement was made Monday morning in a news release from Fort Wayne International Airport.

With the addition, Allegiant will offer non-stop service to five destinations from FWA; Fort Myers/Punta Gorda (PGD), Orlando/Sanford (SFB), Phoenix/Mesa (AZA), Tampa Bay/St. Pete/Clearwater (PIE), and Myrtle Beach (MYR). Service to AZA and MYR are both seasonal, while the rest are offered year-round.

The return of the non-stop seasonal service to MYR on Allegiant Airlines will come just one day after the return of non-stop daily flights to Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) on American Airlines on Thursday, June 7, 2018. PHL service will operate twice daily to and from FWA. Service to MYR will operate twice per week on Monday’s and Friday’s through August 13, 2018.

A full schedule of Allegiant’s Myrtle Beach service, as well as booking and ticket information, can be found at http://www.allegiantair.com.