Lutheran Life Villages to build new senior living community

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A not-for-profit organization which provides high-quality senior living is going to build a new community for adults ages 55 and older in southwest Fort Wayne.

Piper Trail will be constructed on a nine acre property in the Inverness Hills neighborhood, costing between $13 million and $17 million. It will feature 40 to 50 single-family, maintenance free, cottage style houses with porches and private gardens overlooking a shared greenspace. Floor plans will range from 1,100 to 1,900 square feet.

It’s design is based on the “pocket neighborhood” which was first created in Washington state in the 1990s. The neighborhoods are built on a smaller-scale than conventional developments and is designed to create a small sense of community.

Construction is expected to start next spring and be done a year later.

Lutheran Life Villages has also put $2.4 million into renovations at the Village at Anthony Boulevard and $1 million into the Village of Kendallville.