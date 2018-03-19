Jones nets 42 as Ants corral Herd, clinch playoff spot

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne Mad Ants clinched a spot in the 2018 NBA G League Playoffs on Monday night with a 121-107 win against the Wisconsin Herd at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in front of a crowd of 4,160. It is the fifth playoff appearance in Fort Wayne’s 11 years in the NBA G League.

DeQuan Jones carried the Mad Ants (28-20) to the postseason with a career-high 42 points on 12-of-21 shooting, including 6-of-9 from beyond the arc. It was the third most points ever scored in a game by a Mad Ants player in franchise history.

The Player of the Month in February knocked down 12 of his 13 free throws to complete the third 40-point scoring output for the Mad Ants this season.

Walt Lemon Jr. kept up with Jones adding 20 points and tying a career-high 12 assists on the night. It was his eighth double-double of the season and his first since Jan. 30 at Canton.

Jarrod Uthoff finished with his second double-double in as many games finishing with 15 points and 10 rebounds. It was his team-leading 10th on the season.

Trey McKinney Jones, Stephan Hicks and Jamil Wilson were the three other Mad Ants to finish in double figures.

Despite carrying an eight-point lead into the locker room at halftime, Wisconsin (21-27) could not handle Fort Wayne’s scintillating shooting to begin the second half. Fort Wayne shot 14-of-24 in the third quarter to break the lead open to as large as 15.

Xavier Munford led the Herd with 31 points on 11-of-23 shooting. Michael Dunigan came off the bench to add 21 points on 8-of-10 shooting. Fort Wayne-native James Blackmon Jr. and Joel Bolomboy pitched in 17 and 14 points each on the night.

The Mad Ants host Windy City in its final game at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum during the regular season, while Wisconsin will host Westchester on Wednesday night.

Fans interested in purchasing Mad Ants tickets for the 2018 NBA G League Playoffs can visit ftwaynemadants.com or visit the Coliseum box office. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.