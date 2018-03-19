Jefferson Pointe sold to local group

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Jefferson Pointe shopping center has a new owner.

Holliday Fenoglio Fowler, L.P. on Monday announced that Jefferson Pointe Center SPE, LLC had purchased the 407,363-square-foot “lifestyle center” at 4110 W. Jefferson Blvd. from Institutional Mall Investors LLC. Details of the deal were not released.

Jefferson Pointe, which opened in 2000, features tenants like Carmike Cinemas, Bed Bath & Beyond, Barnes & Noble, Marshalls, Ulta Beauty, Old Navy, White House Black Market, Vera Bradley, Michaels and Tucanos Brazilian Grill. The 50-acre campus also includes separately owned Von Maur.

The shopping center has lost numerous stores and restaurants over the years. It’s not clear how the new ownership group plans to fill those spaces.