Heather Herron leaving WANE

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Longtime NewsChannel 15 news anchor and community ambassador Heather Herron will leave WANE-TV later this spring to assume new and exciting duties with Fort Wayne-based music retailing company Sweetwater.

“For nearly 17 years, I have loved joining you every evening in your living rooms,” said Heather. “It has been a privilege and I thank you for trusting me. Goodbyes are hard and this one is especially difficult.”

Heather has occupied the WANE anchor chair since 2001, accepting the role and moving to Fort Wayne shortly after 9/11. Before that, Heather anchored and reported for sister station WOOD-TV in Grand Rapids, MI. A native Hoosier, Heather grew up in the small town of Gaston, Indiana, and received her Telecommunications degree from Ball State University.

The rest is history.

Heather is leaving WANE to become Vice President of Corporate Communications at Sweetwater in Fort Wayne. The company has experienced tremendous growth, from just under 200 employees in 2005 to 1200 today. Sweetwater is known for its superior customer service, philanthropic outreach, and stellar worldwide reputation. In her new position, Heather will maintain a new connection with WANE-TV, promoting Sweetwater and its many influences to Fort Wayne, the United States, and to the world.

“I have been a broadcast journalist for 24 years – more than half of my life – and until recently, I never imagined a day when I wouldn’t be delivering the news to our loyal viewers. But working the evening schedule for so long has come with sacrifices for my family and I’m especially looking forward to being home with them at night,” said Heather. “I’m incredibly thankful for those who watch our nightly newscasts, as well as my colleagues at WANE who strive each day to tell stories that matter.”

“Heather has been a reliable and steady influence in the NewsChannel 15 newsroom,” said News Director Ted Linn. “We will dearly miss her maturity and professionalism, but we understand the desire for quality family time and we genuinely wish Heather and her family only the best in this new venture!”

WANE-TV Vice President and General Manager Tom Antisdel went on to say, “Heather is a large part of our success at WANE-TV. She has given of her time and talent to the community. We’re sorry to see her go. She will always be a part of the WANE family. We look forward to her next contributions to Fort Wayne.”

The search is already underway for Heather’s replacement. Her last day on the air will be in late May.