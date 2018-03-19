Desjardins returns to Komets from AHL

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets announced today that forward Gabriel Desjardins has been released from his PTO with the AHL’s Laval Rocket and has returned to the Fort Wayne roster. Desjardins appeared in two games during his brief stint with Laval.

Also, the Komets announced that defenseman Vytal Cote has been placed on waivers.

This week, the Komets will return home Wednesday to host the Kalamazoo Wings at 7:30pm. Friday the Komets skate at Indy at 7:35pm and return home Saturday for a faceoff against the Wichita Thunder.