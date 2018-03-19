DeKalb Health names new CEO

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) DeKalb Health has a new leader.

Tasha Eicher has been named chief executive officer of the Auburn hospital. She has been serving as interim CEO since Craig Polkow resigned the post beginning of the year.

Eicher is the first female to serve as CEO of DeKalb Health in its 54-year history.

Eicher has more than 20 years of experience in healthcare, including in administration at Dupont Hospital in Fort Wayne, St. Thomas Hospital in Nashville and Lutheran Medical Group in Fort Wayne.

“My unique path of beginning entry level and working my way throughout helps me understand the importance of each role in the hospital and how it affects our patients and our team,” said Eicher. “I pride myself on being a servant leader.”

DeKalb Health is a full-service, 56-bed, acute care, not-for-profit community hospital serving northeast Indiana, northwest Ohio, and the surrounding communities.