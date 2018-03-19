Fire damages Wallen Road business

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fire crews battled a large industrial fire Monday night at a business on Wallen Road.

Firefighters responded to Southwood Guttering at 2501 W. Wallen Road just before 8:30 p.m.

Officials said smoke and fire were coming from the building when they arrived. Firefighters tried to go inside, but weren’t able to because of the amount of fire.

All crews worked to put out the fire from the outside. While they battled the blaze, the roof of the building collapsed.

The building sustained heavy fire, smoke, and water damage, but firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to another nearby building.

It’s unclear what started the fire. No injuries were reported.