Coach raises money for special needs cheerleading squad to get to nationals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A local special needs cheerleading squad needs your spirit. They’re going to the national competition in a month, but can’t do it alone.

The Whitley County Dazzlers are on their way to the national competition April 21st. Held in Orlando Florida, it’s a first for most of the team.

“I’m so excited because I get to go swimming,” Samantha Ball said.

“I’m really excited to go to Florida because I’ve never been there,” Carry Boggs said.

The group started seven years ago in Whitley County but now has members from all over Northeast Indiana. Their abilities range and so do their ages. That range is six to 24. This trip will be a lot of quality time together. “That’s probably the best part, spending so much time with the team, because we’re all so close like a family,” Alisha Kimmel said.

And they get to showcase all of their hard work. “I think it’d be really fun because it’s just a chance where we can show off our talents,” Samara Pfeiffer said.

The coach got the team a grant to help with some of the cost. But it’s a lot to get everyone there. So she’s trying to take away some of the stress. “Families with special needs children a lot of time don’t get to go on vacation so I try to make sure I can cover their hotel cost,” Vanessa Bills said. Bills and everyone else involved volunteer and aren’t get paid. Every donation will go back to the hotel and other travel costs.

The teammates are more concerned with experiencing Florida and competing together.

“I think it’d be really fun to be with the squad and hang out with them,” Jyl Riemersma said

“I have two things. One, I want to find a shark tooth. Two, I want to win the competition,” Aidan Tucker said.

Click here if you want to help the Dazzlers get to Florida.