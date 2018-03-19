Cinderella Dress Day is Positively Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) –

Sarah Hobson got a head start on checking out hundreds of gowns and accessories that will be up for grabs at this year’s Cinderella Dress Day in the main ballroom at the Grand Wayne Center. “It is a day full of fun and chaos,” said Hobson.

Sarah was one of nearly 400 middle and high school girls who lined up outside the ballroom last year for their chance to take home a gown and accessories free of charge. “You go in and you get excited because there’s a black screen so you can’t see all the dresses,” said Hobson.

But before the girls can get to the dresses they get lessons on personal health. “You go into this information area and learn about nutrition and safety,” said Hobson. Tania Boyd is one of the organizers. “We provide a health fair which is education on relevent health and social topics that are going on in today’s world such as drinking and driving, texting and driving and the opiod crisis,” said Boyd. “After the girls are done with the health fair they move on to the dress boutique where we have over 2,000 dresses to choose from.”

“You go into this area and you see racks upon racks upon racks of dresses and think wait, ” said Hobson, ” I get to try on all these dresses?” “We’ll have accessories, purses, shoes, and seamstresses on site to do some minor alterations,” said Boyd. “We’ll also have hair and makeup people there to give ideas to the girls.”

Cinderella Dress Day is made possible by the Fort Wayne Medical Society Alliance. President Nasreen Ahmed says the nonprofit has spent more than 20 years providing free prom items for families who can’t afford to buy them. “We gave away over 900 dresses last year and we got all 900 back,” said Ahmed. “We refilled the coffers entirely through donations that people drop off all year round. You can walk into any Peerless Cleaners and you can get a tax receipt and they will get the dress to us.”

Peerless also cleans the dresses. Any items deemed not appropriate are given to others. “We’ll get dresses that are far to old for the age group that we’re looking at,” said Ahmed. “So we’ve gone to the Vincent House and we’ve put together a couple of senior proms. We’ve gone to a couple of special needs groups. We also take young dresses to the Boys and Girls Clubs.”

Cinderella Dress Day actually began at the Boys and Girls Clubs more than 20 years ago. As its popularity grew the event outgrew its location which is why it is now held at the Grand Wayne Center. “It’s a really special blessing for many people,” said Hobson. “You get to go and get shoes and accessories and jewelry. It makes you feel like a princess.”

The 2018 Cinderella Dress Day will be held Saturday, March 24th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the main ballroom of the Grand Wayne Center at 120 West Jefferson Boulevard in Fort Wayne. Doors open at 8 a.m. The Fort Wayne Medical Society Alliance, Northeast Opthalmology, Peerless Cleaners, Lutheran Health Network, Parkview Physicians Group, Lake City Bank, Old National, Two Men and a Truck, Kelley Automotive Group, Avery Dennison and Adams Radio Group are sponsors of the event.

For more information visit www.alliancefw.org.