Air Supply to perform at Trine

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) Soft rockers Air Supply will perform at Trine University this summer.

The “All Out of Love” singers will play in Ryan Concert Hall of the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts on Friday, July 13, as part of the university’s Summer Concert Series. Tickets for the 8 p.m. show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock have delighted audiences as Air Supply for more than 40 years. After success in Australia, the duo broke into the United States in 1980 with “Lost in Love,” which became the fastest-selling single in the world and was named Song of the Year.

That was soon eclipsed by “All Out of Love.”

Air Supply’s albums “Lost in Love,” “The One That You Love,” “Now & Forever” and “The Greatest Hits” sold more than 20 million copies. In 2013, the duo was inducted into the Australian Recording Industry Association’s Hall of Fame.

To buy tickets for Air Supply’s Trine University show, click here.