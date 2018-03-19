Southwood’s Holmes wins 3/19 Wendy’s Play of the Week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The high school basketball season is here and every Monday Wendy’s lets you decided who did it best on the prep hardwood.

Each Monday from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. you’ll be able to vote on the Wendy’s “Play of the Week.” We’ll air three choices during the 6 p.m. sportscast with the poll closing at 11 p.m. The winner will be announced on the 11 p.m. news as your “Play of the Week!”

This week’s winner was Southwood’s Dallas Holmes. His three pointer with just under two minutes to go gave Southwood the lead as the Knights went on to defeat Blackhawk Christian for the 1A semi-state title. Southwood now faces Morristown this Saturday for the 1A state title at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.