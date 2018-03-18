Officials: Woman found dead inside submerged vehicle

HOAGLAND, Ind. (WANE) – For the second time in two months, emergency workers have pulled a body out of a lake along Hoagland Road.

Emergency crews and fire department divers were called to the 5900 block of Hoagland Road about 1 ½ miles east of Poe for a report of a vehicle in a lake.

Allen County Sheriff’s Department Spokesman Corporal Adam Griffith said someone was walking along the road and noticed the vehicle in the water. It’s not clear how long the vehicle was in the water before someone noticed it.

Crews arrived and discovered one body inside the submerged vehicle. Investigators said the vehicle left the road for an unknown reason and ended up in the water.

The victim was identified Monday as 62-year-old Carol J. Knueve of New Haven. The Allen County Coroner’s Office said Knueve drowned and her death was ruled a suicide.

In early February, officials pulled the bodies of two men from a vehicle in almost the exact same spot. Autopsies showed 32-year-old Tony Frecker and 35-year-old Luke Gerardot drowned. Crews needed chainsaws to cut a hole in the frozen water to reach the vehicle.

The men had been reported missing after they didn’t return home from a bar several nights earlier.

In February, NewsChannel 15 reported that according to the Allen County Highway Department, six crashes had been reported on the curvy stretch of Hoagland Road between 2010 and 2016. Four of those crashes resulted in injuries.