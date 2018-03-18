I&M restores power after planned downtown outage

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana Michigan Power has restored power to much of downtown Fort Wayne.

According to I&M, the outage started around 6 p.m. and was turned back on at 8:20 p.m. following the completion of tests.

The outage allowed crews to connect a recently completed substation that will serve the downtown area. I&M transferred service from an existing substation from the 1920s to a new state-of-the-art substation that is capable of sustaining future power demands.

The power company said the transfer is a key step in its project to enhance the reliability and safety of service to the downtown area. Crews have been working to rebuild the underground infrastructure downtown for the past two years. They have been replacing cables, re-routing the line configuration, adding underground vaults, and adding state-of-the-art monitoring devices.

I&M said in a press release it “understands there is no ‘good’ time for an outage. The date and time were chosen after speaking with city public safety officials and reviewing the schedules for downtown events and churches. Safety for the public and our crews is the No. 1 concern for I&M, and daylight hours offer the highest level of safety for this type of an outage.”

City police directed traffic at busy intersections and stop signs were placed at others.

I&M said it notified customers that were affected in advance and provided tips on how to prepare for it.

“I&M thanks our downtown customers for their patience and understanding about the need for the outage. I&M also thanks city public safety personnel for their cooperation and participation in protecting the safety of motorists and citizens during the outage,” I&M Spokesman Tracy Warner said Sunday evening.