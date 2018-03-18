Police and fire officials investigating morning vehicle fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Investigators with the Fort Wayne police and fire departments are trying to figure out what led to a vehicle fire early Sunday morning.

Emergency crews responded to an old car body shop at Runnion Avenue and High Street around 4:50 a.m. When they got there, they found an SUV engulfed in flames near a building.

Fire crews worked quickly to put out the fire, and were able to extinguish it before it spread to the building nearby. The parked vehicle was completely burnt out though.

Fire officials said initial reports of gunshots were unfounded and witnesses were likely hearing the tires of the SUV bursting.

Nobody was inside the vehicle when it caught fire.

Arson investigators were looking into the incident and gathering evidence, but it wasn’t initially clear what started the fire or if there was any criminal intent.