MUNCIE, Ind. (WANE) – Karissa McLaughlin’s freshman year isn’t over just yet.

The Homestead graduate and Purdue point guard continues to grow up and improve as the Boilermakers beat Ball State to advance in the WNIT, 77-72. McLaughlin scored 19 points including a trio of three pointers and six clutch free throws inside the final minute.

Purdue faces Indiana on Thursday in the Sweet 16 of the WNIT bracket.