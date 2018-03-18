Mad Ants run away from BayHawks in pivotal eastern conference clash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne Mad Ants defeated the Erie BayHawks, 115-96, at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on Saturday night in front of a crowd of 4,077. Jarrod Uthoff led the Mad Ants with his team-leading ninth double-double performance of the season with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

After dropping last night’s game to Canton, the Mad Ants (27-20) bounced back to shoot over 51 percent from the floor, including an 11-of-28 clip from beyond the arc.

With the win tonight, the Mad Ants increased the lead over Erie (26-22) to 1.5 games for the second spot in the eastern conference playoff race.

DeQuan Jones knocked down four of his seven shots from three-point range to aid in his game-high 23 points. Walt Lemon Jr. added 19 points in his second game back from his stint with the New Orleans Pelicans.

All other starters – Stephan Hicks and Jamil Wilson – finished in double figures as well for Fort Wayne, ending up with 17 and 12 each.

Erie was paced by 20 points from Jordan Mathews on 7-of-11 shooting off the bench. Chris McCullough, who is on assignment from the Washington Wizards, contributed 16 points, two rebounds and two assists for the BayHawks.

The Mad Ants return to action at home on Monday night against the Wisconsin Herd at 7 p.m. Erie will take on the eastern conference-leading Westchester Knicks on the road on March 23.