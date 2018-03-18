Fort Wayne Philharmonic makes first-ever commercial recording

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Philharmonic is in the middle of its 75th season. And for the first time it has made a commercial recording.

The PHIL recorded three significant works by Walter Bricht: Symphony in A minor (1934), Symphonic Suite in A minor, Opus 25 (1931), and Verwehte Blatter (Eight Small Pieces for Orchestra), Opus 18b (1932).

Sunday, the group performed at the Auer Performance Hall at Rhinehart Music Center at IPFW under the direction of music director Andrew Constantine.

The recording was produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Tim Handley. He has been nominated ten times and won eight Grammy Awards.

The recording is intended for release on a commercial label and will be announced at a later date.