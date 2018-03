DETROIT, Michigan (WANE) – Grady Eifert doesn’t take his minutes for granted.

The Bishop Dwenger graduate and Purdue forward is scrappy. His role isn’t the most glamorous on this No. 2 seed but he’s making the most of it.

Eifert scored 3 points, recorded a steal and rebound in just nine minutes in the Boilermakers win over Cal State-Fullerton on Friday. He will likely see the floor more due to the injury of Isaac Haas.

Purdue and Butler meet up on Sunday at 12:10 P.M. on WANE-TV.